Unilever (LON:ULVR) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,924.00

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,924 ($64.33) and last traded at GBX 4,904 ($64.07), with a volume of 188275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,851 ($63.38).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,250 ($68.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,290 ($69.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,763.18 ($62.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,710.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,417.49.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.30), for a total value of £2,087,940 ($2,727,906.98).

Unilever Company Profile (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

