Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company reporting better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 results on e-commerce growth and gradual store re-openings. However, the coronavirus did impact the company’s performance with top and bottom line declining year over year. Management warned that the on-going crisis will continue to hurt results in second half. Soft traffic, heightened promotional environment and uncertainty related to consumer shopping dynamic remain woes. It anticipates revenues to fall 20-25% in the back half of 2020. Nonetheless, the company is progressing well with its multi-year transformation plan. It is focused on strengthening its brand through enhanced customer connections, effective innovations and strict go-to-market process.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. BTIG Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Under Armour by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 137,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Under Armour by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after buying an additional 2,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

