Under Armour Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $12.92 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 94.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,431,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,545,000 after buying an additional 8,452,056 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 632.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after buying an additional 2,522,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 253.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 1,108,842 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 39.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,391,000 after buying an additional 1,061,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 819,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.