UBS Group Lowers Sony (NYSE:SNE) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.67.

SNE opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19. Sony has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sony by 98.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 259.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 41.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 188.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

