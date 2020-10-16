UBS ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPG) Trading 1.4% Higher

UBS ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPG) traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.46. 408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.