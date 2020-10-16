(TWCTU)’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 21st (OTCMKTS:TWCTU)

(TWCTU)’s (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 21st. (TWCTU) had issued 52,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 11th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During (TWCTU)’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of TWCTU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. (TWCTU) (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

About (TWCTU)

There is no company description available for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp.

