TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TUIFY stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.39. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.63%. Research analysts predict that TUI will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TUIFY. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TUI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.