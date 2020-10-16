Truist Securiti Weighs in on Assurant, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Assurant in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIZ. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $123.12 on Friday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Assurant by 31.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,826,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,926,000 after purchasing an additional 677,872 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 17.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,136,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,266,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at $17,033,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at about $14,664,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

