Truist Securiti Comments on Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

