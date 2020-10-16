Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the September 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

TRIB stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.62. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 32.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

