Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Trading 15.5% Higher

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s share price traded up 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.61. 583,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 714,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

