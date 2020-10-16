TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCBK. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

TCBK opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $825.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.68. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,718.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

