Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.25. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Trican Well Service traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 339565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.70 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$31,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,565.68. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,250 over the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $331.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd will post -0.23808 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

