TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley Sells 21,548 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 14th, W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total transaction of $10,964,915.28.
- On Thursday, August 13th, W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.69, for a total transaction of $10,659,580.12.
TransDigm Group stock opened at $491.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 308,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,789,000 after acquiring an additional 109,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.00.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
