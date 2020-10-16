TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley Sells 21,548 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total transaction of $10,964,915.28.

On Thursday, August 13th, W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.69, for a total transaction of $10,659,580.12.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $491.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 308,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,789,000 after acquiring an additional 109,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.00.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

