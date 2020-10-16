TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.74. The firm has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

