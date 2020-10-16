TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) (LON:TCAP) Insider Purchases £22,100 in Stock

TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L) (LON:TCAP) insider Robin Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £22,100 ($28,873.79).
Shares of TCAP stock opened at GBX 212.29 ($2.77) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 274.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 324.25. TP ICAP plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.25 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 425 ($5.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.47%.
About TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L)
TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.
