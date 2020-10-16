Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tokio Marine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokio Marine’s FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

TKOMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of TKOMY opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. Tokio Marine has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

