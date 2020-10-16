thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.85. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. As a group, analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

