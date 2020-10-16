thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 168.4% in September

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 168.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.80. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKAMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

