Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.90.

Shares of TRI opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

