The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 129.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after buying an additional 108,892 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 418,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.