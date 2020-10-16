The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $23,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.83 and its 200-day moving average is $125.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $358.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

