The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.32. Approximately 4,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Korea Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.85% of The Korea Fund worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.