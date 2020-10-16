The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Insider Purchases £150.80 in Stock

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) insider David Brown acquired 26 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.02).
LON GOG opened at GBX 572.50 ($7.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 631.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 863.71. The company has a market capitalization of $248.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.17).
The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0008091 earnings per share for the current year.
The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) Company Profile
The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, transport for London, and local authorities.
