The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Insider Purchases £150.80 in Stock

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) insider David Brown acquired 26 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.02).

LON GOG opened at GBX 572.50 ($7.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 631.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 863.71. The company has a market capitalization of $248.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.17).

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0008091 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC raised shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24).

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, transport for London, and local authorities.

