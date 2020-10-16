The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.27.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $635,535.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 879,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn A. Youngkin sold 13,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $385,613.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,172,695 shares in the company, valued at $227,200,921. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

