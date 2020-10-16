The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) Insider Sells £715,428.60 in Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 16,041 shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,460 ($58.27), for a total value of £715,428.60 ($934,712.05).

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,337.58 ($56.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,411.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,267.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20.

Several research firms have commented on BKG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) from GBX 5,891 ($76.97) to GBX 6,055 ($79.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,050 ($65.98) price target (up previously from GBX 4,700 ($61.41)) on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) from GBX 5,940 ($77.61) to GBX 6,330 ($82.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,660.62 ($60.89).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

