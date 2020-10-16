Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.92.

TXN stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,321 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 13,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $893,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

