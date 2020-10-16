Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.28. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 124,176 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 34,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 23,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,074.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 311,604 shares of company stock worth $453,019 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENX. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.