Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

