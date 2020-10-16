Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

