TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Update

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $20.35 on Friday. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

TLGHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

