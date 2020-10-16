Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Global Technologies (NASDAQ:GTLL) Head-To-Head Review

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 1.21% 5.81% 1.63% Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 1 13 0 2.93 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Global Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $24.04 billion 1.50 $235.19 million $0.11 98.18 Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats Global Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support. The Digital Services segment offers products and services for operators in the areas of business support systems, operations support systems, cloud core, cloud communication, network functions virtualization, and cloud infrastructure, as well as consulting, learning, and testing services. The Managed Services segment provides networks and IT managed, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance services to operators. The Emerging Business and Other segment consists of emerging businesses; iconectiv that offers software-based interconnection solutions; and Red Bee Media, which consists of technology enabled services to manage the play-out platform for broadcasters and content owners. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD dietary products and nutritional supplements in the United States. It offers hemp related, health and wellness, and consumable products. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets and logistics. Global Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.