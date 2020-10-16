Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) Insider Buys £9,994.98 in Stock

Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) insider Mark Crawford bought 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.98 ($13,058.51).

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 700 ($9.15) on Friday. Team17 Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 750 ($9.80). The stock has a market cap of $880.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 695.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 604.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TM17. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 613 ($8.01).

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

