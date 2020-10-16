TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 52.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 126,662 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,736 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $85,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 762.2% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 588,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 520,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

NYSE TEL opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of -345.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

