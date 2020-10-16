TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

CGBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TCG BDC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of TCG BDC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

CGBD stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $497.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.37 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 71.51%.

In other TCG BDC news, Director John G. Nestor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 488,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

