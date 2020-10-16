Tatro Capital LLC Sells 24 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tatro Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,209.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2,795.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,672.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

