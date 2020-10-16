Tatro Capital LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 19.9% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $216,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,532 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $229.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

