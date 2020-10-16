Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) alerts:

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock opened at C$1.37 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$106.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.0190278 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$149,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,561,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,307,153.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$34,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,420 shares in the company, valued at C$595,135.80. Insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $409,150 over the last ninety days.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.