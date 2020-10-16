Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Up 270.2% in September

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 270.2% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

TNEYF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.35 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.78.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

