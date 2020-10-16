Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 321.40 ($4.20).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 388 ($5.07) on Wednesday. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 433.40 ($5.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 293.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

