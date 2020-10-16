Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Get Symrise alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Symrise (SYIEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.