Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 91 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 91 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 81 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a CHF 93 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 89.70.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.