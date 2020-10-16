Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the September 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.63 on Friday. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

