Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the September 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.63 on Friday. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

