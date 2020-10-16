Strix Group (LON:KETL) Shares Up 1.3%

Strix Group PLC (LON:KETL) was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 229.40 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.98). Approximately 530,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 553,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KETL. Shore Capital cut shares of Strix Group to an “under review” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $465.38 million and a P/E ratio of 20.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

