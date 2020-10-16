Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of Storm Resources stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Storm Resources has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

