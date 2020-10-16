Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,148 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,766% compared to the typical volume of 383 put options.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $215.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $173.62 and a one year high of $306.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.19.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,913.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

