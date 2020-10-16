Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,148 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,766% compared to the typical volume of 383 put options.
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $215.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $173.62 and a one year high of $306.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.87.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,913.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
