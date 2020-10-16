Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBUX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

SBUX stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

