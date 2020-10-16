Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $180.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

