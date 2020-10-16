Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 73.71 ($0.96).

Stagecoach Group stock opened at GBX 37.76 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.33. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,680 ($6,114.45).

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

