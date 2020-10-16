Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 73.71 ($0.96).
Stagecoach Group stock opened at GBX 37.76 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.33. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90.
About Stagecoach Group
Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.
