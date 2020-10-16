SPDR ICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR ICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 139,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 27,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61.

